Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028

The global blow-fill-seal technology market is forecast to reach USD 499.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a procedure that is used to manufacture liquid-filled polymer containers in small volume as well as large volume. The technology was developed in Europe and has relatively high application in the pharmaceutical market.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is used in filling of eye drops, inhalation, infusions, and other parental preparations. The major factors driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology are the growth in the pharmaceutical sectors and packaging market. Moreover, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, convenient packaging, and rising demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, among others.

Request A Free Sample : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1950

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rising employment rate and increase in investment in emerging nations are forecasted to influence the market demand. Export incentives offered by several nations and robust trade agreements are some of the other factors that favor the demand for Blow Fill Seal Technology.

Polypropylene (PP) held a market share of 63.1% in the year 2018. PP has good barrier properties, good surface finish, and high strength and is cost-effective. Polypropylene’s great optical clarity and low moisture-vapor transmission makes it suitable for use in Blow-Fill-Seal.

Vials are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Owing to their lightweight and easy to carry property, vials are expected to grow quickly. Vials offer versatility in packaging formats, especially for single doses.

Key participants include Recipharm, Unipharma, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation, Lyondellbasell, Weiler Engineering, Nupharma Group, Birgi Mefar Group, and among others.

In 2018, Weiler Engineering Inc. inaugurated the next generation ASEP-TECH BFS machine. It is a compact-sized machine that offers low output production of pharmaceutical products and small development batches with the application of aseptic technology.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blow-fill-seal-technology-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market on the basis of product, raw material, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Bottles

Vials

Ampoules

Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables

Raw Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

End-Use Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Request A Free Sample of this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1950

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.