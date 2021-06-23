Borage Oil Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2020–2027

Market Size – USD 40.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Increasing demand in therapeutic applications

The global Borage Oil Market is expected to reach USD 61.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to the growing application of borage oil amongst the end-use industries.

Growing demand for borage oil from the cosmetics and the personal care industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Borage oil finds both internal and topical usage for the treatment of inflammation. Borage Oil has a very high level of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA), a vital fatty acid, which cannot be produced by the human body. The protective characteristics of borage oil aids to seal the moisture and maintain the suppleness of the skin. It is beneficial in shooting and healing dry skin, which may be blended with other rich oil for added hydration. Moreover, if a person skin is vulnerable to inflammation redness, or rosacea, borage oil is beneficial in providing relief from the condition.

Increasing demand for borage oil in pharmaceutical applications is fuelling the market demand. Borage seed oil is a kind of nutritional supplement, which has a high volume of essential fatty acids helpful in regulating the immune system of the human body along with combating joint inflammation. It has been found that borage seed oil may provide relief from the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. When taken internally through the oral route, borage oil finds usage in treating treat both short term and long term conditions comprising stress, PMS symptoms, hormonal imbalance, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis pain. Also, it has been used to reduce inflammation, menopause symptoms, and stimulate breast milk production.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Borage Oil market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Borage Oil market, focusing on companies such as

Connoils LLC, Icelandirect Inc., AOD Products Pvt. Ltd., K. K. Enterprise, Premium Crops Ltd., Aromex Industry, Avsetia Pharma, Nordic Naturals, Desert Whale Jojoba Company, William Hodgson & Co., among others.

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Borage Oil market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Borage Oil market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Forms Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Oil

Capsule

Gels

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Borage Oil market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Borage Oil market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Borage Oil market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

