Breast Imaging Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

A new research report titled global Breast Imaging market report published by Reports and Data provides a brief overview of the industry and gives an estimation of growth and revenue for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report covers profiling and study of major manufacturers of the Breast Imaging market along with their sales, revenue, and market share. The report further analyzes market segments, size, trends, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, cost overview, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report all includes industrial chain analysis, revenue growth, sales estimation, value chain analysis, capacity, regional market examination, and market forecast up to 2027. The report offers insightful information that will assist in gaining a market position and maximize on lucrative growth opportunities.

The global breast imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Breast imaging aids to describe the lesion and checks the remainder of the breast for any secondary lesions.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Canon Inc., Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, CMR Naviscan, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global breast imaging market on the basis of modalities, patient type, end-users, and region:

Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Ionizing Breast imaging Mammography Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CET) Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Breast Ultrasound Breast MRI Automated Whole Breast-Ultrasound Breast Thermography

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Female

Male

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Breast Imaging market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

By modalities, the ionizing breast modalities contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. Mammography screening often enables the detection of cancers at an early stage of development, whereby treatment may be done without chemotherapy.

By patient type, female patients contributed to a larger share of the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period.

By end-users, hospitals dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, surging incidence of breast cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about breast cancer in the region.

