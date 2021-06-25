Bulk Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020–2026

Market Size – USD 419.2 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Storage management and infrastructure is a major restraint for bulk food ingredients market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Bulk Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 419.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 590.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The increased demand for snacks & spreads, ready meals, and infant formulas because of changing consumer preferences and rapid urbanization has accelerated the bulk food ingredients market. The high growth potential in emerging markets and unexplored regions provide new growth opportunities for market player’s food application accounted for the largest market share in the bulk ingredients market, followed by beverages. The rising demand of the bakery products market is simultaneously driving the market bulk ingredients market whereas the ready to eat meals segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand for ready meals is expected to rise due to changing dietary patterns of consumers due to altering consumer lifestyles.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Bulk Food Ingredients market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry.

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Bulk Food Ingredients market, focusing on companies such as

The key players of the bulk food ingredients market are E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Olam International (Singapore), and Cargill Incorporated (U.S.). Other players include Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), EHL Ingredients (U.K.), DMH Ingredients (U.S.), and Community Foods Limited (U.K.)

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Bulk Food Ingredients market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Bulk Food Ingredients market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)

Primary processed bulk food ingredients Nuts Oilseeds Grains, pulses, and cereals Herbs & spices Sugar Tea, coffee, and cocoa Salt Others (dried vegetables and citric acid)

Secondary processed bulk food ingredients Dried fruits & processed nuts Vegetable oil Processed herbs & spices Processed grains, pulses, and cereals Sugar & sweeteners Tea, coffee, and cocoa Flours Sea Salt Others (dried vegetables and citric acid)



By Application: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)

Secondary processed bulk food ingredients Food Bakery products Confectionery products Snacks & spreads Ready meals Others (infant formulas and dairy products) Beverages Alcoholic beverages Non-alcoholic beverages



Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Bulk Food Ingredients market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Bulk Food Ingredients market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Bulk Food Ingredients market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

