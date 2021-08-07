Calcite Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global calcite market is projected to be valued at USD 14.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. A major factor responsible for the growing inclination toward calcite amongst paper producers is rising demand for bulkier paper among consumers. Calcite imparts superior optical characteristics to graphic paper and it is comparatively economical. Thus, usage of calcite for paper production is driving the market.

Presently, building and construction projects deploy calcite in limestone and marble forms to make concrete and cement that can be applied in slurry form to offer durability to constructed structures. As per a report published by the Asian Development Bank, developing economies in the Asia Pacific region are required to make an investment of USD 26.00 Trillion for infrastructure development during the 2016–2030 period, which is equivalent to USD 1.70 trillion annually, in order to uphold the growth momentum and eliminate poverty. The rising focus on infrastructure development in the APAC region is estimated to boost the calcite market in the next few years.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, Graymont made an announcement about acquisition of five lime production facilities and several limestone quarries of Sibelco located on Australia’s east coast

Precipitated calcium carbonate is considered a highly economical mineral for manufacture of high-quality paper and other paper products by the substitution of cost-prohibitive wood pulp and kaolin clay

Demand for calcite in the production of plastics and polymers is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Calcite aids in decreasing surface energy and imparts surface gloss and opacity, thereby enhancing surface finish. Besides, with its precisely controlled particle size, calcite improves stiffness and impact strength of plastics.

Key market participants include Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys SA, Greer Lime Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Mineral Technologies Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global calcite market in terms of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Ground Calcium Carbonate Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Offline Online

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Paper Paints & Coatings Polymer Building & Construction Adhesives & Sealants Others



Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

