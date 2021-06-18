Cancer Imaging Systems Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The global cancer imaging systems market is projected to be worth USD 12.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cancer imaging systems market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.

The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Cancer Imaging Systems market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement to buy BioTek Instruments, a private firm, for USD 1.17 billion. BioTek is involved in designing, producing, and distributing groundbreaking life science instrumentation, including cell imaging systems.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the third-leading cancer type in women with 2 million novel cases in the year 2018. Hungary, Serbia, and New Caledonia (France) were the top three countries with the highest disease rate in 2018.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CR Bard Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Illumina Inc., Roche, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cancer imaging systems market on the basis of imaging systems, application, end-users, and region:

Imaging Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mammography Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Melanoma Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Cancer Imaging Systems market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentationare depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Cancer Imaging Systems market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratioand raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

