Cancer Immunotherapy Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The growing prevalence of cancer and increasing investment in R&D activities for the development of cancer cell therapies is stimulating market growth

The global Cancer Immunotherapy Market size is expected to reach USD 168.48 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving cancer immunotherapy market revenue growth are increasing adoption of immunotherapy drugs over conventional treatments, increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing investments for development of biosimilars and monoclonal antibodies, along with a favorable drug approval scenario.

A paradigm shift away from standard chemotherapies and toward immunotherapies is paving the way for the cancer immunotherapy business to thrive. Immuno-oncology has shown promise in terms of reduced toxicity and increased survival rates. Patients will be more likely to undertake immunotherapy if the efficacy and effectiveness of stem cell therapies improves.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International Ag, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Seattle Genetics Inc, Printegra, Gristone Oncology, Inc, Pfizer Inc.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Head & Neck Cancer

Blood Cancers

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Others

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

