Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Favorable research funding sceanrio, increase in the demand for next-generation sequencing technique in cancer profiling and use of biomarkers in cancer profiling are driving the demand of the market.

The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. This market’s growth is attributed to the increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling, eventually rising adoption of proteomic methods for biomarker research, thus helping to increase the drug development process over the estimated period.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Cancer Tumor Profiling report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

To get a sample copy of the Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market report, [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/50

Key Highlights From The Report

The Genomics segment was valued at 2.76 Billion in 2019, owing to the rise in the research institutes’ funding for developing modified medicine is expected to increase the demand for the genomics industry. The use of genomics technology by various companies for cancer tumor profiling is anticipated to increase the overall genomics industry’s demand for the upcoming forecast period.

Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Japan, have seen a striking increase in cancer tumor profiling. Developing economies, including India, Singapore, and Korea, are anticipated to intensify global demand.

High investments by companies to launch new products for cancer tumor profiling with various advancement in the new technique is augmented to propel the market. For instance, in May 2019, QIAGEN, launched therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit as a companion diagnostic to aid in identifying breast cancer patients.

Immunoassays segments are seen to have the largest market share in 2019. The Immunoassays technology is used to detect tumors with applications in Oncological Diagnostics, Prognostics, Monitoring and Treatment, and Screening.

Key participants include Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, GenomeDX, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Helomics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Neogenomics Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., among others.

The Cancer Tumor Profiling market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-tumor-profiling-market

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Technique Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Genomics Epigenetics Metabolomics Proteomics

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Immunoassays In Situ Hybridization Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Microarray Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Sequencing Technologies Next Generation Sequencing(NGS) Pyro Sequencing Sanger Sequencing Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Application Biomarker Discovery Personalized Cancer Medicine Clinical Application Oncological Diagnostics Prognostics Monitoring and Treatment Screening



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the demand for next-generation sequencing technique in cancer profiling

4.2.2.2. Increase in the use of biomarkers in cancer profiling

4.2.2.3. Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe

4.2.2.4. Rise in the adoption of the cancer profiling methods by oncologists

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High capital investment

4.2.3.2. Technical issues with sample collection and storage

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market By Technique Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technique Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Genomics

5.1.2. Epigenetics

5.1.3. Metabolomics

5.1.4. Proteomics

Chapter 6. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Immunoassays

6.1.2. In Situ Hybridization

6.1.2.1. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

6.1.2.2. Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

6.1.3. Microarray

6.1.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.1.5. Sequencing Technologies

6.1.5.1. Next Generation Sequencing(NGS)

6.1.5.2. Pyro Sequencing

6.1.5.3. Sanger Sequencing

6.1.6. Other Technologies

Continue..!!

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/50

Brows Some Related Report by Emergen Research

Immunotherapy Drugs [email protected] https://www.google.com.nf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/immunotherapy-drugs-market

IoT Integration [email protected] https://www.google.no/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-integration-market

Progressive Web Application [email protected] https://www.google.com.om/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/progressive-web-application-market

Calcite [email protected] https://www.google.com.pk/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/calcite-market

Biological Wastewater Treatment [email protected] https://www.google.ps/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biological-wastewater-treatment

Healthcare Supply Chain Management [email protected] https://www.google.com.pa/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices [email protected] https://www.google.com.pg/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/elder-care-services-assistive-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs