Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

The growth of the market is driven by the increased R&D investment in the healthcare industry and rising acceptance of cannabis globally.

The Cannabidiol (CBD) Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.04 Billion in 2018 to USD 16.32 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.7%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in the usage of cannabidiol (CBD) in medical application, supplements, beverages and skin care.

As a wide-spectrum pharmaceutical therapy, the cannabidiol market place is likely to witness significant R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry. For its potential in the treatment of a number of diseases, multiple scientific studies have shown promising results of cannabidiol. As a result, the cannabidiol market is marked by a significant cannabidiol therapy that receives FDA approval or moves forward in human clinical trials.

Approval of EPIDIOLEX ® cannabidiol has become a landmark announcement as it is the very first FDA approval of cannabis sativa plant-derived drug and also validated some of cannabidiol’s therapeutic benefits. Significant economic, political and legislative shifts across the global cannabinoid marketplace are also expected to impact approval. It is also expected that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will reschedule and change the cannabidiol compound classification in the near future.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

CV Sciences (US), Isodiol International (Canada), Medical Marijuana (US), Aurora Cannabis (Canada), CBD American Shaman (US), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), IRIE CBD (US), The Supreme Cannabis Company (Canada), General Cannabis Corp. (US), Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (US), and Insys Therapeutics, Inc (US).

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market segmentation by :

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solid

Liquid Concentrated Oil Cream



Routes of Administration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor)

Aerosol Spray

Capsules

Tincture Spray

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Food Grade

Therapeutic Grade

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Neurogenerative Disorder

Fibromyalgia

Diabetes

Energy Drinks

Protein Bars

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Inorganic

Organic

The report focuses on evaluation of the Cannabidiol (CBD) market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Cannabidiol (CBD) market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Cannabidiol (CBD) market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

