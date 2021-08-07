Cathode Materials Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Increasing usage of cathode materials in Lithium-ion batteries in Electric Vehicles and growing demand for consumer electronics are driving the demand of the market.

The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Cathode Materials market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Cathode Materials report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd entered into a licensing agreement with Silatronix, Inc. to lengthen the life of the lithium-ion batteries and improve the storage stability of the batteries at high temperatures.

Lead Dioxide held the largest market share of 32.3% in the year of 2019 due to the increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers of the cathode materials.

The Lead-Acid battery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the lead-acid batteries generate recyclable & renewable energy and reduce the CO2 emission levels.

Key participants include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.

The Cathode Materials market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cathode Materials Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Cathode Materials Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lead Dioxide Lithium Manganese Oxide Lithium Cobalt Oxide Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Lithium Iron Phosphate Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide Other Cathode Materials

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lead-acid Lithium-ion Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Energy storage Automotive Power tools Consumer Electronics Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cathode Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cathode Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for Electric Vehicles

4.2.2.2. Rising R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.3. Increasing applications of cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for consumer electronics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Safety issues with transportation and storage

4.2.3.2. Strict regulations and laws related to cathode materials

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cathode Materials Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Lead Dioxide

5.1.2. Lithium Manganese Oxide

5.1.3. Lithium Cobalt Oxide

5.1.4. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

5.1.5. Lithium Iron Phosphate

5.1.6. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

5.1.7. Other Cathode Materials

Chapter 6. Cathode Materials Market By Battery Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Battery Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Lead-acid

6.1.2. Lithium-ion

6.1.3. Others

Chapter 7. Cathode Materials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Energy storage

7.1.2. Automotive

7.1.3. Power tools

7.1.4. Consumer Electronics

7.1.5. Others

Continue..!!

