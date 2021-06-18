Central Venous Catheters Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, Myocarditis, pericarditis, myocardial infarction, aortic dissection, aneurysm, and cardiomyopathy among adults are expected to propel demand of the central venous catheters market.

the global Central venous catheters market is expected to reach USD 2,234.1 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 7.1%. Catheters emerged as an efficient delivery mechanism for surgical procedures and to treat other diseases. Central venous catheters are medical devices, which are used for the treatment of a large number of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic disorders. A catheter is often inserted in the arm or chest through the skin into a large vein. The catheter reaches the large vein through the internal jugular vein, subclavian vein, or femoral vein to administer medicines, fluids, nutrients, blood, and blood products. Also, these catheters are used to measure Central Venous Pressure (CVP), hemodialysis, and chemotherapy over a long period of time. The major driving factors that are propelling the growth of Central venous catheters market are the global rise in geriatric population susceptible to different cardiovascular diseases, government initiatives & grants and the increase in investment by private companies on R&D activities of central venous catheters. Also, Central venous catheters benefit in the administration of medication. Manufacturers in the Central venous catheters market are increasing the strategic business expansion activities through merger and acquisitions to expand their customer base and enhance the product portfolio, which supports the growth of the target market.

Some of the key players operating in the Central Venous Catheters market include:

Edwards Life sciences, Angio Dynamics, C.R.Bard, Lepu Medical Technology, Kimal, Terumo Corporation, Vygon (U.K.) Ltd, Becton Dickinson Company, Medrad (Bayer AG), Johnson and Johnson, and Rochester Medical Co,

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Tunneled Catheters

Non-Tunneled Catheters

By Property (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Antimicrobial Catheters

Non-Antimicrobial Catheters

By Design (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multiple Lumen

By Composition (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Polyurethane

Polycarbonate

Silicon

By Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Direct sales

Channel Sales

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Beneficial Aspects of the Report:

Global and region forecast of the Central Venous Catheters market from 2020-2027

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends

Research Methodology:

The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.

