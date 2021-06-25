Ceramic Foam Market Sales, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2020–2026

The global Ceramic Foam Market is expected to reach USD 331.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ceramic Foam are strong and can be used in high temperatures. Initially, it was used in the manufacturing of crockery items. But, advancement in technology over the years has developed the range of ceramic foam applications. Its heat resistance and tolerance of high temperature properties makes it a good insulator for thermal and acoustic insulation.

Increasing usage of ceramic foam as filters in the metal casting industry and strict regulations for pollution control is driving the market.

Market Size – USD 331.8 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Growing application in insulated and soundproof infrastructure.

Ceramic foam has high strength, low density and strong thermal shock resistance. Ceramic foam has its application in many other sectors such as molten metal filtration, furnace fixturing and tooling, hot gas filters, heat sinks and heat exchangers, fuel vaporizers/injectors, thermal protection systems, energy storage devices, insulation, lightweight armor, noise reduction, lightweight mirrors, catalyst supports, and rocket engines. Additionally, growing use of this material for limiting the emission of soot from automobile diesel engine is pushing the growth of the market.

To gain a deeper understanding of the Ceramic Foam market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Ceramic Foam market.

Key Manufacturers of the Ceramic Foam Market Studied in the Report are:

Selee,

Foresco,

Drache,

LANIK,

Ultramet,

Galaxy,

ERG Aerospace,

Ferro-Term,

Pyrotek,

FCRI Group and Baoding Ningxin.

Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Ceramic Foam market based on types and applications.

Ceramic Foam Market Segmentation based on Product Types:

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Oxide

Zirconium Oxide

Others

Ceramic Foam Market Segmentation based on Applications:

Molten Metal Filtration

Furnace Lining

Catalyst Support

Thermal Acoustic Insulation

Automotive Exhaust Filters

Regional Analysis of the Ceramic Foam Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Ceramic Foam market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ceramic Foam market size

2.2 Latest Ceramic Foam market trends

2.3 Key growth trends Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Ceramic Foam market key players

3.2 Global Ceramic Foam size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Ceramic Foam market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…

The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.

