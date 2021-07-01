Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Size, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study Focus on Opportunities, Demand, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2028

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Size – USD 189.8 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Surging prevalence of target diseases such as tuberculosis, diabetes, etc.

The Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market size is expected to reach USD 327.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases globally, growing geriatric populace worldwide, increasing health awareness among people, and escalating need for early and accurate disease diagnosis are key factors expected to propel the global market growth. In addition, rising prevalence of target diseases, such as tuberculosis and diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, growing awareness about regular body profiling, and increasing demand for molecular, pathological, and immunological testing are expected to further stimulate revenue growth. Strict government norms regarding clinical laboratory testing create further opportunities for the growth of the global clinical laboratory tests market.

Clinical laboratory tests refer to various medical tests performed in a laboratory to gain information about the health condition of a patient by using their blood or urine samples. These tests aid in the accurate diagnosis and prognosis of patients’ medical condition. Principal areas of clinical laboratory testing include clinical microbiology, clinical chemistry, hematology, DNA testing, and reproductive biology tests. Some of the commonly used clinical laboratory tests are Complete Blood Count (CBC), comprehensive metabolic panel, basic metabolic panel, liver panel, lipid panel, HbA1c, HGB/HCT, urinalysis, and thyroid stimulating hormone. Increasing government and private investments to develop advanced laboratory testing procedures, rapid adoption of highly advanced clinical diagnostic techniques, and increasing patient-centric approaches toward management of chronic and viral diseases are other significant factors expected to drive market growth.

Ask for Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4024

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on test type, the basic metabolic tests segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of market share over the forecast period. This segment’s growth is primarily attributed to rising prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and growing health awareness among people globally.

Based on stand-alone laboratories, the service provider segment is expected to record fastest revenue growth rate of nearly 4.7% over the forecast period. Key factors responsible for this segment’s growth are rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, profoundly increasing patient pool, growing demand for technologically advanced laboratory equipment, and increasing need for rapid and accurate test results.

The North America clinical laboratory tests market is expected to be the leading regional market owing to factors such as growing geriatric population, rising volumes of laboratory tests, and increasing adoption of state-of-the-art clinical diagnostic procedures. The North America market growth is predicted to gain further momentum in the coming years due to the rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, LLC, Eurofins Scientific, OPKO Health, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Genoptix, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, and Bioscientia Institut fr Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH are leading players in the global clinical laboratory tests market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4024

For the purpose of this report, the global clinical laboratory tests market has been segmented based on the test type, specialty, department, service provider, and region:

By Test Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

HGB/HCT

Electrolytes Testing

BUN Creatinine Tests

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

Basic Metabolic Panel

HbA1c Tests

Liver Panel Bile Duct Obstruction Autoimmune Disorders Hepatitis Liver Cancer Liver Cirrhosis Bone disease Others

Lipid Panel

Renal Panel

Prothrombin Time

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Cultures

Others

By Specialty (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinical Chemistry Testing Routine Chemistry Testing Specialized Chemistry Testing Endocrinology Chemistry Testing Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Testing Others

Microbiology Testing Infectious Disease Testing Transplant Diagnostic Testing Others

Genetic Testing

Cytology Testing

Immunology Testing

Hematology Testing

Drug of Abuse Testing

By Department (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Genetics

Hematology

Virology

Parasitology

Toxicology

Histopathology

Microbiology

Clinical Biochemistry

Urinalysis

Cytopathology

Immunology/Serology

Surgical Pathology

Others

By Service Provider (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospital-based Laboratories

Clinic-based Laboratories

Stand-alone Laboratories

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America US. Canada

Europe Germany UK. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Connect with an expert for customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4024

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of opportunities and risks in the Clinical Laboratory Tests market

Recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and technological innovations in the Clinical Laboratory Tests market

Conclusive assessment of the growth rate and dynamics in the Clinical Laboratory Tests market

In-depth study of key market drivers, restraints, macro- and micro-economic factors, threats, opportunities, and limitations

Analysis of current and emerging market trends in the Clinical Laboratory Tests market

Revenue growth estimations for the period of 2021-2028

Analysis of top companies and new players operating in the market to offer competitive edge to the readers

Comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends and insights into key segments and sub-segments

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Material Type Outlook

2.3. Application Outlook

2.4. Regional Insights

Chapter 3. Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis – Porter’s Five Forces

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Clinical Laboratory Tests Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Consumer Calorie Perception

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Continued….

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/clinical-laboratory-tests-market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available based on the client’s requirements. For more details, kindly connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to meet your requirements.