Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing cloud computing adoption, increasing demand for computer data storage, and increasing demand for data centers are anticipated to propel the cloud data backup and recovery market.

The-usage of virtualization technology in data centers helps enterprises, through the use of a limited number of physical servers, to reduce capital expenditures and optimize resources. The concept of computer virtualization has the ability to reduce the cost of a data center by around 25%. This strategy is now increasingly being adopted by the majority of data centers, which is expected to further drive market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2020, The general availability of the latest Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, an enterprise-ready cloud backup and recovery solution, was announced by Veeam Software, the pioneer in backup solutions that provide Cloud Data Management. This latest offering would allow consumers and service providers to migrate more applications and data to Azure and to secure cloud services in Azure cost-effectively, efficiently, and securely. Moreover, the portable backup framework of Veeam allows full Cloud Mobility in a multi-cloud environment, with recovery, backup, and migration.

Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.

Due to the advantages, such as greater compliance with safety regulations, improved redundancy, minimizing total cost of ownership, quick recovery, improved availability, the hybrid sector is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

Key participants include Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Reduction Data Replication Data Retention

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hybrid Private Public

Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retail Manufacturing BFSI IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Education Government Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in adoption of machine virtualization by data centers

4.2.2.2. The increasing IoT-based system adoption in several industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Compliance issues for various applications

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Software Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Software Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Data Reduction

5.1.2. Data Replication

5.1.3. Data Retention

Continued…!

