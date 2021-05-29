Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Development Strategies, Future Plans Analysis by 2027

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The-usage of virtualization technology in data centers helps enterprises, through the use of a limited number of physical servers, to reduce capital expenditures and optimize resources. The concept of computer virtualization has the ability to reduce the cost of a data center by around 25%. This strategy is now increasingly being adopted by the majority of data centers, which is expected to further drive market growth.

Due to the advantages, such as greater compliance with safety regulations, improved redundancy, minimizing total cost of ownership, quick recovery, improved availability, the hybrid sector is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2020, The general availability of the latest Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, an enterprise-ready cloud backup and recovery solution, was announced by Veeam Software, the pioneer in backup solutions that provide Cloud Data Management. This latest offering would allow consumers and service providers to migrate more applications and data to Azure and to secure cloud services in Azure cost-effectively, efficiently, and securely. Moreover, the portable backup framework of Veeam allows full Cloud Mobility in a multi-cloud environment, with recovery, backup, and migration.

Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe due to the rapid adoption of cloud computing services among various industries.

Key participants include Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Reduction Data Replication Data Retention

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hybrid Private Public

Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retail Manufacturing BFSI IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Education Government Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in adoption of machine virtualization by data centers

4.2.2.2. The increasing IoT-based system adoption in several industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Compliance issues for various applications

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Software Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Software Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Data Reduction

5.1.2. Data Replication

5.1.3. Data Retention

Chapter 6. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Deployment Model Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Deployment Model Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Hybrid

6.1.2. Private

6.1.3. Public

Chapter 7. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Organization Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Organization Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Large Enterprises

7.1.2. Small and Medium Enterprises

