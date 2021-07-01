Coiled Tubing Market Revenue Growth, Regional Share Analysis, New Launches & Forecast Till 2028

The global Coiled Tubing Market is expected to reach USD 4.67 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a recent report by Reports and Data. The high production of oil and gas across the globe and the rising usage of coiled tubing in well intervention and drilling are the key factors driving the market growth. Coiled tubing refers to an elongated metal pipe that is deployed for interventions in oil and gas wells. The coiled tubing does not depend on gravity and can potentially pump the chemicals from the coil and push it through the hole. It has also been actively deployed for open drilling and milling operations.

Growing demand for energy from across the world due to rapid urbanization and industrialization has significantly contributed to market growth. The increasing number of industries has boosted the energy consumption from almost all the sectors, which have further bolstered the exploration and production operations. This has propelled the market growth and is projected to be a significant trend over the estimated timeframe. Additionally, the progress of the energy and oil and gas industry are the key elements further stimulating the market growth.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3896

Key companies operating in the market include Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, C&J Energy Services, Global Tubing, LLC, Pioneer Energy Services, and Halliburton.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market growth with a rapid decline in energy and oil, and gas across the globe due to social restrictions and subsequent lockdowns. The impact on the prices of crude oil and production activities has further restrained the market growth. Additionally, the environmental risks associated with the flaws in coiled tubing and the exploration activities are projected to impede the expansion of the market.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Well intervention segment is expected to account for a significant share of the market in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing emphasis of the oil and gas industry on bolstering the production from existing wells and reserves.

Circulation is the most common use of coiled tubing, and the segment is expected to register lucrative growth in the timeframe. The increasing use of coiled tubing to force out the fluid from the bottom of the wellbore by pumping nitrogen gas is the key element supporting the segment’s growth.

North America is expected to account for a substantially large share of the market, majorly accredited to the rising amount of exploration and production operations for natural gas and shale gas in the region. Moreover, the capacity of the United States to cater to 80% of the world’s energy demand is further adding traction to the market growth.

In 2019, Global Tubing LLC introduced a coiled tubing designed especially for high-pressure situations. The coiled tubing, Duracoil 130, has an augmented fatigue life and increased resistance to abrasion.

The onshore segment is foreseen to expand at the highest CAGR in the timeframe accredited to the increasing demand for onshore coiled tubing, a rapid rise in onshore exploration services, and increasing demand for energy across the globe.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Coiled Tubing Market based on Services, Operations, Application, and Region:

Services Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Well Intervention

Well Cleaning

Well Completion

Others

Drilling

Others

Read More : https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coiled-tubing-market

Operation Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Circulation/Deliquification

Pumping

Logging

Perforation

Others

pplication Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Offshore

Onshore

Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3896

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]