Construction Sealants Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for green construction is a significant factor in fueling market demand. The use of construction sealants improves the energy-efficiency of buildings and thereby reduces environmental stress. Green building standards such as LEED play an important role in promoting the market growth.

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

Key Highlights From The Report

Polysulphide sealants find extensive usage in commercial construction to provide resistance to wet and cold conditions owing to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

In flooring, construction sealant gives a smoother surface making the floor is easier to clean. Also, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, leaving stains marks on the slab surface, thus adding to visual appeal.

Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Silicone Polysulfide Polyurethane Emulsion Plastisol Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bonding Protection Insulation Cable Management Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Water-Based Solvent-Based Reactive Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glazing Flooring & Joining Sanitary & Kitchen Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Industrial



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Construction Sealants market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Construction Sealants market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Construction Sealants market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Construction Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Construction Sealants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from emerging markets

4.2.2.2. Growing demand in residential buildings

4.2.2.3. Rise in commercial & industrial construction spending

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for green building

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Silicone

5.1.2. Polysulfide

5.1.3. Polyurethane

5.1.4. Emulsion

5.1.5. Plastisol

5.1.6. Others

CONTINUED…!

