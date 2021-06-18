Consumer Genomics Market Share To Reach USD 6.58 Billion By 2027

The global Consumer Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for in-depth knowledge of consumer’s ancestry and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.

The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the massive change in technology. The development of innovative machines and increased spending on research is further propelling the demand. The government is taking initiatives to encourage the growth of the market. The growing trend of personalized medicine is also another trend impacting market demand. However, the high cost of the genomic instruments and regulatory guidelines are hampering the growth of the market.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

23andMe, Inc., Ancestry, Mapmygenome, Gene By Gene, Ltd. (FamilyTree DNA), Color Genomics, Inc., Futura Genetics, Positive Biosciences, Ltd., Helix OpCo LLC, Pathway Genomics, and MyHeritage Ltd, among others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Consumer Genomics market on the basis of the product and services, technology, application, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Services

System and Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Microarray

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Genetic Relatedness

Ancestry

Lifestyle, Wellness, & Nutrition

Reproductive Health

Sports Nutrition & Health

Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic Testing

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Consumer Genomics market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Consumer Genomics market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

Pharmaceutical companies are making use of the available genomic information in personalized medicine, which is forecasted to significantly impact the growth of the market. The reduction in the cost of sequencing has enabled the whole genome sequencing at a very affordable price, which has made it more attractive to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has several advantages, which is boosting the demand for the market. The reaction is simple, easy to understand, and also produces results quickly. The technique is very sensitive, with the potential to produce billions of copies of a certain product for cloning, sequencing, and analysis. Thus, it finds its use in analyzing alterations of gene expression levels in tumors, microbes, or other disease states.

The growing trend of linking ancestors with consumer genetic tests that are available to the users directly through the internet is driving the demand for the market. These tests use the raw DNA of the consumers to gain information pertaining to hereditary diseases and the response of drugs on the individual’s heath.

North America is witnessing a growth in the market owing to the increasing research funding and government initiatives in genomics. Government support, presence of advanced healthcare facilities, and changing regulations for reimbursement and usage are expected to propel the adoption of consumer genetic tests in the region.

