Contrast Media Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

The increasing prevalence of various diseases leading to diagnostic tests, rising approvals to contrast agents by different healthcare setups and presence of various key players in the market is expected to drive the market widely.

Market Size – USD 4.93 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends– A huge ongoing research in the contrast media is leading to various new innovative products in the market.

According to Reports and Data, the Contrast Media market was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.56 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6%. Contrast agent or contrast media allows to increase the contrast of structures or fluids within the body while conducting a medical imaging process through absorbing or altering external electromagnetism or ultrasound, which is different from radiopharmaceuticals, which emit radiation themselves. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, is expected to drive the market widely. According to the estimates given by the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases will account for three-quarters of global deaths and that 71% to 75% of deaths will be caused by heart diseases by 2020. Such conditions require various diagnostic imaging tests that guide the physicians to decide about the requirements of surgical interventions. Different diagnostic imaging methods, including ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), etc. can be used to determine and diagnose diseases. Additionally, rising research activities on contrast agents & their applications, and increasing volume of CT and MRI are the key areas of opportunity in this market. The market is expected to witness the surge in demand due to the increased product launches. For instance, in November 2019, GE Healthcare received a USFDA approval for their contrast agent Clariscan, used for Macrocyclic MRI. The injection is used intravenously and is used for MRI in brain, spine and associated tissues. Also, in 2017, GE Healthcare (US) launched a new Macrocyclic MRI contrast agent, Clariscan, in Europe. The role of these products in tests such as MRI which further helps identifying the need for treatment/ surgeries in interventional procedures and perioperative scans before surgeries will contribute significantly to the market growth.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Bayer AG, General Electric Company, Guerbet, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Diagnostic, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., and iMAX.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Contrast Media Market segmentation by type:

By Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Iodinated Water-soluble High osmolality contrast media Low osmolality contrast media Water-insoluble

Barium-based

Gadolinium-based

Other

Contrast Media Market segmentation by application:

By Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Nephrological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Contrast Media market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Contrast Media market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



