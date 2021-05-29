Craft Field Candles Market Competitive Analysis, Gross Margin & Trend For Next 5 Years 2021-2027| Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Craft Field Candles market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all important segments of the global Craft Field Candles market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Craft Field Candles market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Craft Field Candles market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Craft Field Candles market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Craft Field Candles Market Research Report: Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius, MVP Group International, Inc, Gies, Talent, Universal Candle, Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD, Vollmar, Empire Candle Co., LLC, Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited, Diptqyue, Zhongnam, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd., Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd., Allite, Armadilla Wax Works

Global Craft Field Candles Market by Type: Fancy Candles, Scented Candles

Global Craft Field Candles Market by Application: Online, Offline

The global Craft Field Candles market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Craft Field Candles market?

What will be the size of the global Craft Field Candles market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Craft Field Candles market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Craft Field Candles market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Craft Field Candles market?

Table of Contents

1 Craft Field Candles Market Overview

1.1 Craft Field Candles Product Scope

1.2 Craft Field Candles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Craft Field Candles Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Fancy Candles

1.2.3 Scented Candles

1.3 Craft Field Candles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Craft Field Candles Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Craft Field Candles Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Craft Field Candles Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Craft Field Candles Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Craft Field Candles Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Craft Field Candles Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Craft Field Candles Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Craft Field Candles Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Craft Field Candles Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Craft Field Candles Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Craft Field Candles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Craft Field Candles Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Craft Field Candles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Craft Field Candles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Craft Field Candles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Craft Field Candles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Craft Field Candles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Craft Field Candles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Craft Field Candles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Craft Field Candles Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Craft Field Candles Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Craft Field Candles Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Craft Field Candles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Craft Field Candles as of 2020)

3.4 Global Craft Field Candles Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Craft Field Candles Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Craft Field Candles Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Craft Field Candles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Craft Field Candles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Craft Field Candles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Craft Field Candles Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Craft Field Candles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Craft Field Candles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Craft Field Candles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Craft Field Candles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Craft Field Candles Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Craft Field Candles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Craft Field Candles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Craft Field Candles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Craft Field Candles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Craft Field Candles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Craft Field Candles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Craft Field Candles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Craft Field Candles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Craft Field Candles Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Craft Field Candles Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Craft Field Candles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Craft Field Candles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Craft Field Candles Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Craft Field Candles Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Craft Field Candles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Craft Field Candles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Craft Field Candles Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Craft Field Candles Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Craft Field Candles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Craft Field Candles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Craft Field Candles Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Craft Field Candles Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Craft Field Candles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Craft Field Candles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Craft Field Candles Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Craft Field Candles Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Craft Field Candles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Craft Field Candles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Craft Field Candles Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Craft Field Candles Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Craft Field Candles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Craft Field Candles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Craft Field Candles Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Craft Field Candles Business

12.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)

12.1.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Business Overview

12.1.3 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.1.5 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Recent Development

12.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation

12.2.1 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.2.5 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Bolsius

12.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bolsius Business Overview

12.3.3 Bolsius Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bolsius Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.3.5 Bolsius Recent Development

12.4 MVP Group International, Inc

12.4.1 MVP Group International, Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 MVP Group International, Inc Business Overview

12.4.3 MVP Group International, Inc Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MVP Group International, Inc Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.4.5 MVP Group International, Inc Recent Development

12.5 Gies

12.5.1 Gies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gies Business Overview

12.5.3 Gies Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Gies Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.5.5 Gies Recent Development

12.6 Talent

12.6.1 Talent Corporation Information

12.6.2 Talent Business Overview

12.6.3 Talent Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Talent Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.6.5 Talent Recent Development

12.7 Universal Candle

12.7.1 Universal Candle Corporation Information

12.7.2 Universal Candle Business Overview

12.7.3 Universal Candle Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Universal Candle Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.7.5 Universal Candle Recent Development

12.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD

12.8.1 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Corporation Information

12.8.2 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Business Overview

12.8.3 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.8.5 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Recent Development

12.9 Vollmar

12.9.1 Vollmar Corporation Information

12.9.2 Vollmar Business Overview

12.9.3 Vollmar Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Vollmar Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.9.5 Vollmar Recent Development

12.10 Empire Candle Co., LLC

12.10.1 Empire Candle Co., LLC Corporation Information

12.10.2 Empire Candle Co., LLC Business Overview

12.10.3 Empire Candle Co., LLC Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Empire Candle Co., LLC Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.10.5 Empire Candle Co., LLC Recent Development

12.11 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited

12.11.1 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Business Overview

12.11.3 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.11.5 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Recent Development

12.12 Diptqyue

12.12.1 Diptqyue Corporation Information

12.12.2 Diptqyue Business Overview

12.12.3 Diptqyue Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Diptqyue Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.12.5 Diptqyue Recent Development

12.13 Zhongnam

12.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information

12.13.2 Zhongnam Business Overview

12.13.3 Zhongnam Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Zhongnam Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.13.5 Zhongnam Recent Development

12.14 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.

12.14.1 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.14.3 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.14.5 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.15 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.

12.15.1 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Business Overview

12.15.3 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.15.5 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Recent Development

12.16 Allite

12.16.1 Allite Corporation Information

12.16.2 Allite Business Overview

12.16.3 Allite Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Allite Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.16.5 Allite Recent Development

12.17 Armadilla Wax Works

12.17.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information

12.17.2 Armadilla Wax Works Business Overview

12.17.3 Armadilla Wax Works Craft Field Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Armadilla Wax Works Craft Field Candles Products Offered

12.17.5 Armadilla Wax Works Recent Development

13 Craft Field Candles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Craft Field Candles Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Craft Field Candles

13.4 Craft Field Candles Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Craft Field Candles Distributors List

14.3 Craft Field Candles Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Craft Field Candles Market Trends

15.2 Craft Field Candles Drivers

15.3 Craft Field Candles Market Challenges

15.4 Craft Field Candles Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

