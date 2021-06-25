Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2028

The global crop protection chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 82.01 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth is primarily attributed to rapidly increasing global population, rising food demand, growing demand for agrochemicals for preventing crop damage and loss, and rapid adoption of technologically advanced agricultural practices such as Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and precision farming. Market growth is further bolstered by surging popularity of indoor farming and horticulture, rising applications of bio-based pesticides, increased emphasis on high agricultural output, and stringent government regulations for food safety.

Crop protection chemicals are for crop safety and protection against weeds, pests , rodents, birds, bacteria, and various plant diseases. These chemicals are extensively used by farmers to enhance agricultural productivity by inhibiting growth of weeds and infestation by pests that cause damage to crops and lower crop yield. The most widely used crop protection chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, rodenticides, insecticides, and fungicides, disrupt the biological mechanism of pests and eradicate them. Hence, these chemicals efficiently enhance crop quality and strengthen pest-resistance ability. Various research & development activities are underway globally to formulate new active ingredients for agrochemicals, which is expected to emerge a major factor boosting growth of the global crop protection chemicals market. Increasing product innovations by agrochemical companies, rising incidence of food-borne diseases, growing adoption of GMO-certified pesticides, and increasing import and export of crop protection agents is further fueling global market growth.

Bayer Cropscience AG, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Valent US, Bioworks Inc., NufarmLimited, Verdesian LifeSciences, FMC Corporation, America Vanguard Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Arysta Lifescience Corporation, Corteva Agriscience, Wynca Chemical, Chr. Hansen, Lianyungang Liben Crop Science Co. Ltd., UPL Limited, Agrolac, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Red Sun, Kumiai Chemicals, Lier Chemicals, and Simpcam Oxon are major players in the market.

Among the type segments, the herbicides segment leads in the global market in terms of revenue share. Herbicides are agrochemicals that help kill unwanted plants such as weeds and increase soil fertility and crop yield. The rapidly expanding global agricultural sector, surging use of non-selective herbicides, and increasing demand for bio-based herbicides for enhanced crop quality are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Cereals & grains is the leading crop type segment, accounting for largest revenue share of around USD 25 billion in 2020. Rapidly growing demand for food, especially cereals and grains, and growing demand for advanced crop protection agents are expected to boost growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted to major revenue share of 80% in the global market in 2020. The market in the region is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing agricultural activities in countries such as China and India, shifting preference from synthetic pesticides to bio-based pesticides, increasing use of GMO-certified agrochemicals, and rising R&D investments for new and more advanced crop protection solutions.

For the purpose of this report, the global crop protection chemicals market has been segmented based on type, source, form, crop type, mode of application, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Insecticides

Herbicides

Biopesticides

Fungicides

Nematicides

Rodenticides

Disinfectants

Fumigants

Plant growth regulators

Mineral oils

Others

By Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Natural

Synthetic

Bio-based

By Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Liquid

Dry

By Crop Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cereals & grains

Fruits & vegetables

Oilseeds & pulses

Others (Plantation crops, turfs & ornamentals, forage, etc.)

By Mode of Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Seed Treatment

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Chemigation

Fumigation

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



