Cumene Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2027

The global cumene market is expected to reach USD 29.04 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cumene is used as a raw material in the production of phenol, which finds extensive application in the plastic industry as a starting material in the polymerization reaction for producing various types of plastics. It is used to produce a broad range of polymers which are used to synthesize epoxide resins and polycarbonates used in the manufacturing of plastics.

The most substantial derivative of phenol is bisphenol-A (BPA), which is used in the production of polycarbonate (PC) plastics. Polycarbonates are used in automotive applications as a substitute for traditional materials comprising glass and metals. Moreover, glazing and sheet applications, including security and glazing outlets, are important polycarbonate applications. The third-largest use for this plastic is optical media like CDs and DVDs.

Increasing demand for acetone is estimated to drive the market demand in the forecast period. The developing nations in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the cosmetics industry. Acetone is popular as the primary ingredient in nail polish remover. Moreover, cosmetic products, including makeup and skin creams, comprise acetone as a solvent to provide different chemicals. It is also a chief constituent in chemical skin peels to treat acne.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By raw materials, benzene contributed to a larger market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in the forecast period.

By production method, the zeolite catalyst-based production method dominated the market in 2018. The industrial alkylation processes for the production of cumene, most commonly use zeolites for use as catalyst owing to its eco-friendly attribute and efficiency. Zeolites diminish the formation of by-products, including n-propylbenzene and propylene oligomers, both of which reduce the quality of the final product.

By application, phenol held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.5% in the forecast period. Phenol is used in industries such as raw material to produce plastics, explosives like picric acid, and drugs, for instance, aspirin. The common phenol hydroquinone is the constituent of photographic developer that is used in the reduction of exposed silver bromide crystals to black metallic silver.

Additionally, increased investments by leading market players along with a rise in the level of the disposable income of people in the region are causative of the growth of the market.

Key participants include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, JXTG Holdings, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, INEOS Group, Borealis, Sinopec Group Ltd., and LG Chem Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cumene market on the basis of raw materials, production method, applications, and region:

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Propylene

Benzene

Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Aluminum Chloride Catalyst

Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

Zeolite Catalyst

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Phenol

Acetone

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

