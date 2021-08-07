Digital Scent Technologies Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2019- 2027

The growing proliferation of virtual reality, emergence of telemedicine coupled with higher proliferation of the e-commerce industry are the key factors driving global growth in the market.

The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the electronic smell sensing technologies, growing emergence of the digital market strategies for the products that include flavor & fragrance, rising penetration for the e-commerce shopping, and higher proliferation for the telemedicine or online healthcare services, and non-invasive healthcare techniques. Inclusion of sense of smell is expected to create enormous possibilities of use cases in various end-use verticals especially, marketing, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Digital Scent Technologies market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Digital Scent Technologies report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Growing emergence of virtual reality and its applications in the entertainment sector and higher penetration for the highly immersed experience for gaming, videos, and movies are deliberately helping in the marker growth. Both the over the theatre and over the television cinema experience can be highly augmented incorporating the digital scent technologies.

The hardware sub-segment consists of E-Nose and Scent Synthesizer is still undergoing an enormous R&D phase and extensively being tried to accumulate many newer smell sensing sensors. Higher research & development and expensive sensor technologies make it the leading sub-segment.

Europe owing to its tremendous development in the modern healthcare techniques and higher emergence of telemedicine and online healthcare checkups are helping in the overall market growth largely.

Key players in the market include Scent Sciences Corporation, Electronics Sensor Technology, The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC, AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Scentcom Ltd., Smiths Detection Inc., and ams AG, among others.

The Digital Scent Technologies market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Digital Scent Technologies Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Digital Scent Technologies Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mobile Phone & Computer Virtual Reality Devices Medical Diagnostic Devices Explosives Detector Quality Control Product Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Marketing Entertainment Education Healthcare Communication Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware E-Nose Polymer Sensor Piezoelectric Sensor Mosfet Sensor Optical Fiber Sensor Scent Synthesizer Software



