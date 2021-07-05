Digital Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The rising awareness, research and development, technological advancements and launch of novel products with enhanced efficiency are the key factors contributing to the high CAGR in the forecast period.

Ability to induce behavioural change, user-friendliness, patient convenience, and improved drug compliance would drive digital therapeutics market growth

The global Digital Therapeutic market size is expected to reach USD 1.31 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.6 % over the forecast period, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Major factors driving market growth are technological advancements in mobile healthcare, significant increase in venture capital investments, and the advantages of digital therapeutics, such as the ability to induce behavioural change, user-friendliness, patient convenience, and improved drug compliance.

A subcategory of digital health is digital therapeutics. Digital therapeutics provide high-quality software-driven evidence-based therapy treatments to prevent, manage, or treat medical ailments or disease. To put it another way, digital therapies treat medical or psychological conditions using digital and typically online health technologies. The goal of digital therapies is to mimic existing treatments, scale care to a wide patient population using technology, enhance their behaviour or function, and minimise expenses. These therapies are designed to treat illnesses that are currently underserved by healthcare systems. Chronic and neurological disorders are included in this category.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1535

Some of the key players operating in the Digital Therapeutics market include:

Dthera Sciences, Omada Health, Propeller Health, Pear Therapeutics, Proteus Digital Health, and Canary Health Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software and mobile application

Hardware

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Obesity

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Central Nervous System

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prevention

Care

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Patients

Payers

Providers

Employer

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1535

Beneficial Aspects of the Report:

Global and region forecast of the Digital Therapeutics market from 2020-2027

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends

Research Methodology:

The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.

To read more about the report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-therapeutics-market

Thank you for reading our report. Reports and Data provides customization of the report as per the needs of the clients. For further inquiry on customization, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to fit your requirements.

Browse More Reports:-

Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market Share

Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size