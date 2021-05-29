Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | Archer Daniels Midland, DowDuPont, Novozymes

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market.

The research report on the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Leading Players

Archer Daniels Midland, DowDuPont, Novozymes, Lallemand, Novus International, Chr. Hansen, Kemin Industries, Cargill, Koninklijke DSM, Bayer

Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Segmentation by Product

Bacteria, Yeast, Others

Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Segmentation by Application

Cattle, Poultry, Swine/ Pork, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market?

How will the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Overview 1.1 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Product Overview 1.2 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bacteria

1.2.2 Yeast

1.2.3 Others 1.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) by Application 4.1 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cattle

4.1.2 Poultry

4.1.3 Swine/ Pork

4.1.4 Others 4.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) by Country 5.1 North America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) by Country 6.1 Europe Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) by Country 8.1 Latin America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Business 10.1 Archer Daniels Midland

10.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

10.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Products Offered

10.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development 10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DowDuPont Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development 10.3 Novozymes

10.3.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

10.3.2 Novozymes Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Novozymes Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Novozymes Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Products Offered

10.3.5 Novozymes Recent Development 10.4 Lallemand

10.4.1 Lallemand Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lallemand Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lallemand Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lallemand Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Products Offered

10.4.5 Lallemand Recent Development 10.5 Novus International

10.5.1 Novus International Corporation Information

10.5.2 Novus International Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Novus International Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Novus International Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Products Offered

10.5.5 Novus International Recent Development 10.6 Chr. Hansen

10.6.1 Chr. Hansen Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chr. Hansen Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Chr. Hansen Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Chr. Hansen Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Products Offered

10.6.5 Chr. Hansen Recent Development 10.7 Kemin Industries

10.7.1 Kemin Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kemin Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kemin Industries Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kemin Industries Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Products Offered

10.7.5 Kemin Industries Recent Development 10.8 Cargill

10.8.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cargill Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cargill Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cargill Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Products Offered

10.8.5 Cargill Recent Development 10.9 Koninklijke DSM

10.9.1 Koninklijke DSM Corporation Information

10.9.2 Koninklijke DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Koninklijke DSM Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Koninklijke DSM Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Products Offered

10.9.5 Koninklijke DSM Recent Development 10.10 Bayer

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bayer Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bayer Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Distributors 12.3 Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

