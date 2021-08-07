Directed Energy Weapons Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2027

The higher emphasis on the incorporation of the directed energy weapons (DEW) and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 93.20 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is remarkably being driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives and any other aerial threats, higher investment in the military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological development in the laser-based target focused weapons.

The global Directed Energy Weapons market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

The defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of directed energy weapons (DEW). The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from the rivals are broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment had 78.6% market share in the year 2019.

The global Directed Energy Weapons market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players in the Directed Energy Weapons market The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

Type of Weapons Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Laser Fiber Laser Free Electron Laser Solid-state Laser Chemical Laser High-Power Microwave (HPM) High-Power Sonic (HPS) Particle Beam

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Defense Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Marine-based Land Vehicles Airborne Gun Shot

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Lethal Non-lethal



The Directed Energy Weapons market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Directed Energy Weapons Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Directed Energy Weapons market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Directed Energy Weapons industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market.

Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market

