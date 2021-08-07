Distributed Energy Generation Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Growing environmental awareness and supportive government policies regarding the installation of the systems are driving the demand of the market.

The global Distributed Energy Generation Market is expected to reach USD 536.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and supportive government policies regarding the increase of DEG installations by industrial & commercial applications or by residential. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Distributed Energy Generation market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Distributed Energy Generation report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Fuel cells segment dominated the market with a share of 35.7% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and easy conversion to electrical energy. Solar PV is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as it provides clean and quality power.

The Industrial & Commercial segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the lower cost of the product installation. Besides, the supportive government policies such as feed-in-tariff and other subsidies are driving the growth of the market. Owing to the increasing electricity costs, the residential is adopting the renewable energy generation system. Also, government policies such as net metering are expected to encourage the installation of the distributed energy generation system.

Key participants include Ballard Power Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar Inc., General Electric, Sharp Corporation, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Corporation, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc. and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, among others.

The Distributed Energy Generation market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Distributed Energy Generation Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Distributed Energy Generation Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solar PV

Wind Turbine

Fuel Cells

Diesel Gensets

Natural Gas Gensets

Gas & Steam Turbine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial & Commercial

Residential

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Distributed Energy Generation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Distributed Energy Generation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Environmental Awareness

4.2.2.2. Reduce the emission of Greenhouse Gas (GHG)

4.2.2.3. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.4. Increasing Government schemes and initiatives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Distributed Energy Generation Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Solar PV

5.1.2. Wind Turbine

5.1.3. Fuel Cells

5.1.4. Diesel Gensets

5.1.5. Natural Gas Gensets

5.1.6. Gas & Steam Turbine

5.1.7. Others

Continue..!!

