Drone Delivery Service Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market.

Nations across regions like Asia Pacific and Europe are likely to be the new revenue-generating markets for unmanned aerial vehicles. Additionally, various exemptions approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to allow and commercialize the utilization of drones across several industries are also driving the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Ghana’s Ministry of Health collaborated with Zipline, a US-based logistics service provider and a UAV manufacturer in April 2019 in order to launch a delivery drone service for helping medical suppliers across Ghana.

Accelerating demand for study as well as its corresponding development of lithium-metal batteries is anticipated to fuel growth of the drone delivery service market over the forecasted span. This is because in a single charge, a lithium-metal battery aids the drone to cover longer distances. Furthermore, the size of these batteries are half that of a lithium-ion battery and it can hold equal amount of charge as a bigger lithium-ion battery.

The market on a global scale is likely to become more competitive over the forecasted years as many companies from other industries are identifying the potential benefits of drone delivery. They are also planning to utilize the opportunities and reduce their operational costs with the help of the technology.

Key participants include., FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Drone Delivery Service Market on the duration, range, package size, application, and region:

Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Short Duration (<25 kilometers) Long Duration (>25 kilometers)

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Short Range (<25 kilometers) Long Range (>25 kilometers)

Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) <2 kilograms 2-5 kilograms >5 kilograms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Food Delivery Retail Goods Delivery Postal Delivery Medical Aids Delivery Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Drone Delivery Service market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key Features of the Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Drone Delivery Service market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Drone Delivery Service market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Drone Delivery Service market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Drone Delivery Service market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Drone Delivery Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Drone Delivery Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for faster delivery among consumers

4.2.2.2. Growing usage of affordable and light-pay load drones for product delivery by startups

4.2.2.3. Changes in regulatory framework in order to encourage drone delivery package

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited battery life and bandwidth of aerial delivery drones

4.2.3.2. Emerging economies have inappropriate infrastructure to support drone delivery operations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Drone Delivery Service Market By Duration Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Duration Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Short Duration (<30 minutes)

5.1.2. Long Duration (>30 minutes)

Chapter 6. Drone Delivery Service Market By Range Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Range Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Short Range (<25 kilometers)

6.1.2. Long Range (>25 kilometers)

Chapter 7. Drone Delivery Service Market By Package Size Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Package Size Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. <2 kilograms

7.1.2. 2-5 kilograms

7.1.3. >5 kilograms

Continued…!

