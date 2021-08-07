Drone Delivery Service Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the demand for faster delivery coupled with growing demand for lowering carbon emissions

The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market. Nations across regions like Asia Pacific and Europe are likely to be the new revenue-generating markets for unmanned aerial vehicles.

The global Drone Delivery Service market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

Accelerating demand for study as well as its corresponding development of lithium-metal batteries is anticipated to fuel growth of the drone delivery service market over the forecasted span. This is because in a single charge, a lithium-metal battery aids the drone to cover longer distances. Furthermore, the size of these batteries are half that of a lithium-ion battery and it can hold equal amount of charge as a bigger lithium-ion battery.

The global Drone Delivery Service market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include., FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.

Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Short Duration (<25 kilometers) Long Duration (>25 kilometers)

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Short Range (<25 kilometers) Long Range (>25 kilometers)

Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) <2 kilograms 2-5 kilograms >5 kilograms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Food Delivery Retail Goods Delivery Postal Delivery Medical Aids Delivery Others



The Drone Delivery Service market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Drone Delivery Service Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Conclusion Of the Report:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Drone Delivery Service market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Drone Delivery Service industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Drone Delivery Service Market.

