Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

High investments from automakers in EVs and growing concern about environmental pollution is driving the demand for the market.

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to reach USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A surge in the adoption of electric vehicles is likely to fuel the demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Governments across the globe are investing heavily in the charging infrastructure to create opportunities for the OEMs to expand their business and revenue. The Asia Pacific and European regions are leading the adoption of these vehicles to curb the level of air pollution and emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs).

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

The pressing environmental concerns comprising traffic congestion and pollution in the Asia Pacific region has led to a greater emphasis on the sale of electric vehicles with 56.0% of the sales coming from East Asia and 37.0% of Southeast Asia ready to buy an electric vehicle. The Asia Pacific region held a significant market share of electric vehicle charging stations in the year 2019 and is likely to witness a healthy growth rate of 39.6% in the forecast period.

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, EVGO Services LLC, Semaconnect Network, Greenlots, and EV Connect, Electrify America LLC, and Opconnect Inc., among others.

Infrastructure Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Charging Point Operator E-Mobility Service Provider Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) CCS CHADEMO Normal Charging Tesla Supercharger TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Level 1 (120 V) Level 2 (208 V – 240 V) Level 3 (UPTO 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric bike Plug-in hybrid PHEV EV passenger cars Heavy delivery vans Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Portable Charger Fixed Charger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Private



The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Conclusion Of the Report:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market.

