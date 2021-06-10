Electrosurgical Devices Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Electrosurgical Devices Market will be worth USD 7.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increase in funding of the government in order to establish innovative technologies and to improve the healthcare infrastructure is most likely to present lucrative opportunities for the market players over the forecast period. The growing number of cosmetic surgeries due to the rising investments in aesthetic procedures are projected to drive the demand for the devices. Growing awareness among the population about the advanced surgical procedure presents growth opportunities for the market players.

The latest research report is a prototype of the Electrosurgical Devices industry, serving as a valuable source of data and information pertinent to the global Electrosurgical Devices market. The report offers a succinct analysis of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global market and identifies an extensive array of business strategies that the industry professionals use to scale up their business growth. The report lays stress on the global market scope and the key application areas, besides covering numerous industry aspects, including the current industry trends, up-to-date outlines, growth potential, and market restraints.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the DIRECTSENSE™ technology. The technology is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

Bipolar held the largest market share of 61.5% in the year 2019 due to the wide application of the bipolar segment in the cases related to neurosurgery or otolaryngology.

The Active Electrodes is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancement of the active electrodes.

General surgery accounted for the largest market share of the electrosurgical devices market in 2019 due to the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Key participants include Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bipolar Monopolar

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Active electrodes Electrosurgical Generators Dispersive Electrodes Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastroenterology General surgery Gynecology Cosmetic Neurosurgery Cardiovascular Urology Orthopedic Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electrosurgical Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electrosurgical Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased use of minimally invasive surgeries

4.2.2.2. Rising incidence of chronic disease

4.2.2.3. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in Electrosurgical Devices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled Professional in the field

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory frameworks regarding the approval

4.2.3.3. Increasing number of product recalls

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electrosurgical Devices Market By Method Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Bipolar

5.1.2. Monopolar

Chapter 6. Electrosurgical Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Active electrodes

6.1.2. Electrosurgical Generators

6.1.3. Dispersive Electrodes

6.1.4. Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

Read More…!

