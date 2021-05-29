Electrosurgical Devices Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Electrosurgical Devices Market will be worth USD 7.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increase in funding of the government in order to establish innovative technologies and to improve the healthcare infrastructure is most likely to present lucrative opportunities for the market players over the forecast period. The growing number of cosmetic surgeries due to the rising investments in aesthetic procedures are projected to drive the demand for the devices. Growing awareness among the population about the advanced surgical procedure presents growth opportunities for the market players.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure.
Key Highlights From The Report
- In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the DIRECTSENSE™ technology. The technology is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.
- Bipolar held the largest market share of 61.5% in the year 2019 due to the wide application of the bipolar segment in the cases related to neurosurgery or otolaryngology.
- The Active Electrodes is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancement of the active electrodes.
- Key participants include Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:
- Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Bipolar
- Monopolar
- Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Active electrodes
- Electrosurgical Generators
- Dispersive Electrodes
- Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories
- Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Gastroenterology
- General surgery
- Gynecology
- Cosmetic
- Neurosurgery
- Cardiovascular
- Urology
- Orthopedic
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Report – Key Takeaways:
- The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.
- The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.
- The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.
- Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.
- The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making
- The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Electrosurgical Devices market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.
- Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.
Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Electrosurgical Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Electrosurgical Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increased use of minimally invasive surgeries
4.2.2.2. Rising incidence of chronic disease
4.2.2.3. Growing geriatric population
4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in Electrosurgical Devices
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled Professional in the field
4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory frameworks regarding the approval
4.2.3.3. Increasing number of product recalls
4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Electrosurgical Devices Market By Method Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Bipolar
5.1.2. Monopolar
Chapter 6. Electrosurgical Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Active electrodes
6.1.2. Electrosurgical Generators
6.1.3. Dispersive Electrodes
6.1.4. Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories
CONTINUED…!
