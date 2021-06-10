Energy Efficient Glass Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Energy Efficient Glass Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Energy Efficient Glass sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Energy Efficient Glass industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

The increase in global solar capacity is a significant factor in driving the market growth. The installation cost of solar panels in the US has plunged by over 70.0% in the last ten years, resulting in the industry’s expansion and the installation of numerous systems across the country. The demand for energy efficient glass in the solar cells is owing to the offering of benefits such as reduced glass emissivity due to low e-coating and reduced U-factor. This causes low solar heat gain coefficient values that offer optimum visible light transmittance resulting in diminished lighting loads and energy saving.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Nippon Sheet Glass made an announcement about the signing of an agreement by its subsidiary with Ubiquitous Energy, a firm involved in transparent solar technology. The partnership intends to develop, produce, and integrate ClearView Power™ technology of Ubiquitous Energy into architectural window glass to generate solar power for buildings.

Double glazing finds widespread usage in insulation. A lesser amount of energy is consumed during heating or cooling a space installed with double glazed windows leading to cost-saving in energy bills.

In the automotive industry, energy efficient glasses find application in windshield and windows. The use of these glasses in the automotive provides a robust heat loss barrier and maintains the vehicle’s optimal temperature, causing less usage of in-vehicle air conditioning.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 owing to a growth in the construction activities of residential and commercial buildings and a rise in the level of disposable income.

Key participants include Nippon Sheet Glass, Kaphs SA, Sisecam Group, Saint-Gobain, Vitro Architectural Glasses, AGC, Metro Performance Glass, Schott AG, Morley Glass & Glazing, and Guardian, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient glass market on the basis of coating type, glazing type, application, and region:

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Soft Coat Hard Coat

Glazing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Single Glazing Double Glazing Triple Glazing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Building & Construction Automotive Solar Panels Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed. Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors. Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Energy Efficient Glass market. Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

