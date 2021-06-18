Energy Efficient Glass Market Manufacturers, Growth, Statistics, Analysis Report by 2026

The growing prominence of green buildings and Increasing concern for carbon emission is propelling the market growth.

The global Energy Efficient Glass Market is forecast to reach USD 36.15 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Energy efficient glass is the term used to describe coatings which are used on doors and windows to prevent heat escaping. This makes the doors or windows thermally insulated hence improving the energy efficiency of homes or buildings. Energy efficient glasses reduce energy consumption which regulates the room temperature. Energy efficient glasses find application in various industries such as building and construction, automotive, and solar panel, among others. The changing trends in the construction industry to use glasses such as shatterproof glass and laminated glass are driving the market growth further.

Market Size – USD 24.80 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – The application in smart buildings for cost-effectiveness and low emission properties

The smart city initiatives and the green revolution in the Asia Pacific region will have a significant impact on the market in the forecast period. Most of the developing countries are looking at these two countries as the global market. These countries consist of over 40% population across the globe and application of energy efficient glass in this region will grow at a very high rate due to the growing building and construction industry.

The Energy Efficient Glass market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Energy Efficient Glass market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Saint-Gobain,

AGC,

SCHOTTAG,

Sisecam Group,

Guardian,

Vitro Architectural Glass,

Morley Glass & Glazing,

Kaphs S.A.,

Sedak GmbH & Co. Kg,

and Nippon Sheet Glass,

among others.

Energy Efficient Glass Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Hard Coating

Soft Coating

Based on Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panel

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The hard coated energy efficient glass market is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is due to its low emission, durability, and easy availability for installation.

The triple glazing energy efficient glass market is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3%. This is due to the building contractors shift to triple glazing energy efficient glass from double glazing energy efficient glass, due to its excellent low emission properties.

The market in the building & construction end-use industry is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the growing construction activities in emerging countries of APAC due to the growing population as well as increasing urbanization.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in energy efficient glass market. Glass production and application have shifted from North America to Asia.

