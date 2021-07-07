ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising incidences of ENT disorders, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 77.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.4% Market Trends– Government funding for ENT Surgical Navigation Systems

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market valued at USD 77.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 110.5 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. ENT Surgical Navigation Systems are used in the diagnosis and treatment of ENT disorders as it delivers enhanced visualization with full high-definition display for performing surgeries. There is an integrated endoscope for continuous tracking of surgical instruments that helps surgeons to achieve better results through more complete resections. The incidences of diseases like chronic otitis, sinusitis are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in the children and geriatric population, lifestyle habits like smoking, and the prevalence of various allergies, lifestyle habits like smoking are further driving the market. According to the American Cancer society, approximately 52,890 new cases of thyroid cancer, and 2,180 have died from the thyroid cancer in the United States. Government funding for technologically advanced systems for the treatment are fuelling the growth of the market. However, the high expenditure cost of treatment is hindering the growth of the market.

According to WHO, the Global Burden of mild and unilateral hearing loss was estimated at 1.2 billion, i.e. (17.2%) in 2008 to 1.4 billion, i.e. (18.7%) in 2017. The Asia Pacific is likely to hold significant growth due to factors like increased patient pool, lifestyle habits like smoking, and government initiatives for better treatment, etc. Chronic sinusitis is one of the more widespread chronic illnesses in the United States. It is estimated that there are about 18-22 million physician visits in the United States.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2710

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Stryker (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Brainlab (Germany), Karl Storz (Germany), Intuitive Surgical (U.S.), Hansen Medical (U.S.), Accuray (U.S.), Acclarent Inc (U.S.), Fiagon (Germany), ClaroNav (Canada)

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market segmentation by type:

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Optical Navigation

Electromagnetic Navigation

ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market segmentation by application:

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Functional Endoscopy Sinus Surgery (FESS)

ENT Surgery

Neuro Surgery

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2710

The report focuses on evaluation of the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ent-surgical-navigation-systems-market

Key Advantages of the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2710

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Size

Digital Biology Market Share

Facial Erythema Therapeutics Market Trends

Ingestible Smart Pills Market Growth

Laser Therapy Caps Market Forecast