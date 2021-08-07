Enzymes Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2019- 2027

Increasing demand for the specialty and industrial enzymes from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector and growing health awareness among consumers are driving the demand of the market.

The global Enzymes Market is expected to reach USD 16.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of the market can be attributed due to the increasing demand for specialty and industrial enzymes from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. Increasing investments in the research and biotechnology sector to produce new medicines and diagnostic solutions is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Enzymes market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Enzymes report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Microorganism segment dominated the market with a share of 60.7% in 2019 due to the low production cost and easy availability.

The Specialty enzymes are expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period due to the growing investments in the research & biotechnology sector and the pharmaceutical industry. Extensive research activities, growing demand for medicines, and increasing initiatives for funding are expected to drive the demand of the enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry and research & biotechnology sector.

Key participants include DuPont, Novozymes, DSM, Lonza Group, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Hansen Holdings A/S, Associated British Foods plc, and Enzyme Development Corporation, among others.

The Enzymes market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Enzymes Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Enzymes Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Animals Microorganisms Plants

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Proteases Carbohydrase Polymerases & Nucleases Lipases Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Specialty Enzymes (Research & Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Biocatalysts, Diagnostics) Industrial Enzymes (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Wastewater, Biofuels, Detergents)



