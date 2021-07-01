Epigenetics Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Increasing research activities and funding in the field of epigenetics, rising prevalence of target diseases/disorders, reduced sequencing time, and increasing geriatric population are key factors contributing to high CAGR of epigenetics market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 9,143.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 18.8%, Market Trends– Rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, and increased research funding

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Epigenetics market was valued at USD 9,143.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 36.52 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.8%. Epigenetics refers to changes in gene activity without altering the DNA sequence, the changes being transmittable to daughter cells. Epigenetic processes are natural and essential for the functioning of many organisms, but odd occurrences can prove to be a source of various disorders, including different kinds of cancers, reproductive illnesses, cardiovascular illnesses, etc. In addition to this, behavioral changes and changes in mental state are also observed on account of epigenetic changes.

Several illnesses and other health indicators may have direct or indirect link with epigenetic mechanisms, including various cancers, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, reproductive complications, autoimmune disorders, and cognitive dysfunction ailments. Agents like heavy metals, pesticides, tobacco smoke, hormones, radioactivity, viruses, environmental factors, and basic nutrients that contributes towards such conditions are also on rise, which supports the growth of the market.

DNA Methylation, histone methylation, acetone methylation are among the key technologies used for epigenetic applications. Research activities have found strong links between DNA methylation and aging. Public organizations such as the International Human Epigenome Consortium, the National Cancer Institution (NCI), and the National Institute of Health (NIH) are influencing the market positively through financial support for the research & development in field of epigenetics. Moreover, the rising focus on study of epigenetic modifications at the genetic & molecular level and development of epigenetics based therapeutic solutions are likely to positively influence the funding scenario for the research programs. Furthermore, the Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program (EGRP) grants endowment to research-related activities and related need for personalization in healthcare owing to genetic variations, expanding application in non-oncology diseases, target therapy is anticipated to provide growth opportunity to the market players in the coming years. Several funding and R&D initiatives are undertaken by private institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies for the detection of a biomarker for drug development and disorder are driving the market growth. Also, the growth of the geriatric population in regions around the world is expected to endorse the growing market. However, the high initial cost and maintenance costs of the instruments prove to be a significant hindrance to market growth. Incidences like the shortage of trained professionals and concerns regarding the quality of antibodies are substantial challenges for the epigenetics market.

The Epigenetics market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Epigenetics market. The global Epigenetics market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Epigenetics Market and profiled in the report are:

Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, Bio-Rad Laboratories, among others

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Kits

Chip sequencing kit Whole Genomic Amplification kit Bisulfite Conversion kit RNA sequencing kit Others

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large non – coding RNA

MicroRNA modification

Chromatin structures

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

Oncology Solid tumors Liquid tumors

Non – oncology Inflammatory diseases Metabolic diseases Infectious diseases Cardiovascular diseases Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Epigenetics market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Epigenetics industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

