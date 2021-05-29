Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027| Given Imaging Ltd, Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic Co, CapsoVision Inc

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Research Report: Given Imaging Ltd, Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic Co, CapsoVision Inc, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy

Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Segmentation by Product: Disposable, Reusable

Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Segmentation by Application: Small Bowel Diseases, Esophageal Diseases, Colonic Diseases, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy market.

Table of Contents

1 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Overview

1.1 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Product Overview

1.2 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Disposable

1.2.2 Reusable

1.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy by Application

4.1 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Small Bowel Diseases

4.1.2 Esophageal Diseases

4.1.3 Colonic Diseases

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy by Country

5.1 North America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy by Country

6.1 Europe Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy by Country

8.1 Latin America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Business

10.1 Given Imaging Ltd

10.1.1 Given Imaging Ltd Corporation Information

10.1.2 Given Imaging Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Given Imaging Ltd Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Given Imaging Ltd Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Products Offered

10.1.5 Given Imaging Ltd Recent Development

10.2 Olympus Corporation

10.2.1 Olympus Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Olympus Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Olympus Corporation Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Given Imaging Ltd Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Products Offered

10.2.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Development

10.3 IntroMedic Co

10.3.1 IntroMedic Co Corporation Information

10.3.2 IntroMedic Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 IntroMedic Co Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 IntroMedic Co Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Products Offered

10.3.5 IntroMedic Co Recent Development

10.4 CapsoVision Inc

10.4.1 CapsoVision Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 CapsoVision Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 CapsoVision Inc Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 CapsoVision Inc Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Products Offered

10.4.5 CapsoVision Inc Recent Development

10.5 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy

10.5.1 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Products Offered

10.5.5 Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Distributors

12.3 Esophageal Video Capsule Endoscopy Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

