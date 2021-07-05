Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market is Segmentation to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 | Reports and Data

The growth of the construction and packaging industries in developing countries is estimated to propel the market growth.

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market is expected to reach USD 23.70 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is the commonly used industry name for rigid material produced from the expanded polystyrene beads. EPS is a rigid, lightweight, plastic foam insulating material made from solid beads of polystyrene.

Market Size – USD 15.35 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Growing demand for consumer goods

The increasing prominence of insulation property in the building & construction sector of developed economies comprising China and India is anticipated to support the usage of high-quality polymers. Moreover, an increase in spending for enhancing the longevity of residential buildings and commercial complexes in extreme, external environmental conditions is projected to stimulate the market demand for expanded polystyrene.

Increasing demand for cold chain packaging in the pharmaceutical sector for improving product safety and maintaining the freshness of the packaged products in the food and beverages industry during transportation is anticipated to boost the market growth. Besides, advancement in the frozen food industry in developed economies including the U.S. and Japan is expected to increase the scope of EPS in the packaging sector during the forecast period.

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Scope:

A broad Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

BASF SE,

C. Adeplast S.A.,

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH,

Ineous Styrenics,

Universal Foam Products,

Styro Limited,

Nova Chemicals Corporation,

the Ravago Group,

Synthos S.A.,

and Versalis S.P.A among others.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook:

White Expanded Polystyrene

Grey Expanded Polystyrene

Black expanded Polystyrene

Application Outlook:

Insulation

Packaging

Foaming

Component Manufacturing

Chemical Intermediate

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

