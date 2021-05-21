Extended Warranty Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies | CARCHEX, Assurant, AA Auto Protection

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID19 Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Extended Warranty Market various segments and emerging territory.

An extended warranty refers to service agreement or a service contract which extends the warranty period on products for additional years. It generally provides protection against normal wear and tear and product defects. When new consumer electronics are offered with a manufacturer’s warranty many consumers buy an extended warranty to cover the repair costs after their initial warranty has expired. Consumers have the option to buy an extended warranty at any time, even after the expiry of the original manufacturer’s warranty.

Latest released the research study on Global Extended Warranty Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Extended Warranty Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Extended Warranty. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz Global Assistance (Germany), CARCHEX (United States), Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. (United States), Warranty-Centric Company (United States), Advanced American Auto Warranty Services LLC (United Arab Emirates), Assurant, Inc. (United States), Corporate Warranties India Pvt. Ltd (India), The Warranty Group (United States), Endurance Warranty (United States), AA Auto Protection (United States).



Market Trend

High Consumer Awareness

Market Drivers

Increasing consumers demand to extend the warranty coverage validity

Opportunities

Increasing demand of automobiles and electronic devices in emerging countries

The Global Extended Warranty Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Standard Protection Plan, Accidental Protection Plan), Tenure (1 Year, 2-3 Years, 3 Years and Above), Linked Products (Automobiles, Consumer Electronics, Home appliances, Wearables, Others), End-Users (Retail, Commercial)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Extended Warranty Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Extended Warranty market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Extended Warranty Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Extended Warranty

Chapter 4: Presenting the Extended Warranty Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Extended Warranty market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Extended Warranty Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

