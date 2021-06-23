Filter Integrity Test Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The Filter Integrity Test Market size is estimated to reach USD 89.2 Million from USD 61.0 Million in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing R&D spending, expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements in the end-user markets, including contract manufacturing organizations, academics, and biopharmaceutical companies.

Filter integrity is a vital element of sterility assurance during the production of vaccines or other biopharmaceutical products. A filter integrity test is a kind of testing process that is mainly used in the biopharma industry. It is extensively used for ensuring the purity of grade filters. The filter integrity test can be conducted both before as well as after the main filtration process. Diffusive flow, bubble point, and pressure hold testing are some of the most common filter integrity tests used for pharma applications.

The rise in innovations in the production of biopharmaceuticals, growth in contract service providers, and the launch of nano-biocatalysts will boost the global filter integrity test market growth over the coming years. Moreover, growing demand for High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in consumer products, such as air purifiers, automotive, vacuum cleaners, and others, will also supplement filter integrity test market revenue share.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Donaldson Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Sh-Surwa, Mdi Membrane Technologies, and Meissner Filtration Products, among others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Filter Integrity Test market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Filter Integrity Test Market on the basis of test type, filter type, mechanism, industry vertical, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bubble Point Test

Diffusion Test Pressure Hold Test Forward Flow Test Pressure Decay Test

Water Flow Integrity Test

Filter Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Air

Liquid

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manual

Automated

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

