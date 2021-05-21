Flavored Yogurt Market 2021-2028 New Growth Trends with Global Forecasts Led by| Nestle S.A,General Mills

Latest released the research study on Global Flavored Yogurt Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Flavored Yogurt Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Flavored Yogurt. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Nestle S.A. (Switzerland),General Mills Inc. (United States),Chobani (United States),Cargill, Incorporated (United States),Danone S.A. (France),Symbio Probalance (Fonterra Co-operative Group) (New Zealand),Arla Foods amba (Denmark),Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd (India),Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (Lactalis) (United States),Almarai Company (Saudi Arabia)

Definition:

The flavored yogurt comes in a variety of flavors such as strawberry, mango, vanilla, blueberry, etc, they are available in standard and frozen flavored form. Mostly they do not contain real fruits or their flavors instead contain a pureed form with added sugar in it. They are widely available online leading to increased consumption impacting the market in the positive terms. It is mostly consumed because of yogurts’ health benefits with enhanced flavors making it innovating and more tasteful.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Flavored Yogurt Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Increasing Consumption of Flavoured Yogurt Among Children Because of Fruitful and Unique Flavors

The Emerging Various Range of Flavored Yogurt

Market Drivers:

The Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Because of the Health Benefits Associated with it

Demand for Flavoured and Innovative Taste Food Products

Opportunities:

Adoption of Flavored Yogurt in Various Number of Food Products Such as Sauces, Ice Creams, Cakes, Smoothies, Salad Dressings, etc

Challenges:

Price Fluctuations in Flavoured Yogurt Might be the Hindrance

Added Sugar in Flavoured Yogurt is the Issue for Health-Conscious Consumers

The Global Flavored Yogurt Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Frozen Flavored Yogurt, Standard Flavored Yogurt), Application (Ice-creams, Cakes, Smoothies, Salad Dressing, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channels (Online Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Other), Flavor (Strawberry Flavor, Vanilla, Honey Banana Flavor, Blueberry Flavor, Mango Flavor, Others)

Market Insights:

On 8th July 2019, Lactalis Group (Stonyfield Farm Inc.) acquired Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy.

The dairy possesses a strong private business label with two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that employ 250 people in Brattleboro, Vermont and Casa Grande, Arizona and manufactures and distributes yogurt and other dairy products under the Green Mountain Creamery and Liebe brands. This acquisition was part of its marketing strategy to strengthen its national distribution.

Merger Acquisition:

On 15th January 2019, Chobani launched its non-dairy yogurt although they now don’t call it yogurt, it is coconut-based still containing probiotics. The brand released nine new non-dairy items in January including single-serving cups in blueberry, peach, strawberry, and vanilla. The brand describes them as “cultured organic coconut purees” and the base of the recipes is a “cultured coconut blend” made of water, coconut, tapioca flour, agar, and cultures.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Flavored Yogurt Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Flavored Yogurt market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Flavored Yogurt Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Flavored Yogurt

Chapter 4: Presenting the Flavored Yogurt Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Flavored Yogurt market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Flavored Yogurt Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Key questions answered

About Author:

Contact Us:

