Food Certification Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The global food certification market is expected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape during the forecast period, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and high diversification in offered products are likely to offer high growth potential to new market players.

Food certification has been essential in resolving critical issues related to supply chain in the food sector. The certification helps in growth of the economy of a nation through imports and exports.

Further Key Findings from Report Suggest:

In September 2020, Intertek and a few other organizations started a new partnership to launch a brand-new shared audit program collectively. This program would lend a helping hand to create a safe food supply chain with its audit, which would help in certification.

In March 2019, DNV established an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research center to offer better and accurate solutions to enhance food surveys, inspection, and audit in Shanghai, China

The ISO 22000 certification focuses on securing and maintaining a supply chain. It has principles of integrated management systems and it is formulated as per the HACCP principles of the Codex Alimentarius and other essential standards in the ISO management systems. This certification helps control the risks in the food industry. ISO 22000 specifies that all the probable hazards expected to happen in a food chain should be identified and assessed. Therefore, it provides means to determine and document why a specific organization needs to control certain types of identified threats..

Key players in the market are Lloyd’s Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food certification market based on application, type, risk, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027) Processed Meat & Poultry Organic Food Dairy Products Seafood Beverages Infant Foods Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027) ISO 22000 Halal Kosher SQF FSSAI BRC Others

Risk Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027) High Risk Low Risk



Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

