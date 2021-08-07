Food Safety Testing System Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The increased chemical contamination outbreaks and growing awareness of food safety in food processing industries. are driving the demand for the market.

The Global Food Safety Testing System Market is projected to reach USD 33.78 billion in 2027. A higher outbreak of foodborne diseases and the implementation of strict regulatory rules on the optimal quality of foodstuffs are expected to boost market demand for product safety over the planned period.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Food Safety Testing System market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Food Safety Testing System report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

To get a sample copy of the Global Food Safety Testing System Market report, [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/66

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increased consumer awareness for genetically-modified foods is the most rapidly growing segment in GMOs, and the global GMO research industry is projected to be powered by efficient technological trends.

The lack of knowledge on genetically modified food’s Nutritional and Health characteristics leads consumers to conclude that they are not food protection and therefore contributes to the need for GMO testing and labeling.

In the context of the HACCP food safety control system, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has framed regulatory measures to control meat and poultry contamination in slaughterhouse and processing plants. The high demand for seafood products is a key factor driving the growth of the marine testing industry.

Cross-contamination, failure to adhere to labeling and other factors have resulted in growing cases of infection of food supply chain problems, economically induced malpractices, failure to follow good hygiene and sanitation practices in manufacturing, transportation and storage, and lack of knowledge of allergens. The Food Safety Testing System market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Key players in the market include SGS S.A., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, Covance Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences, NSF International, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Nova Biologicals, Inc.,, among others.

Food Safety Testing System Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-safety-testing-system-market

Food Safety Testing System Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Test Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Allergen Testing Chemical & Nutritional Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Microbiological Residues & Contamination Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products Dairy & Dairy Products Processed Food Beverages Cereals & Grains Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Food Safety Testing System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Safety Testing System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in demand for convenience and packaged food products

4.2.2.2. Increase in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Industry Challenges

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Food Safety Testing System Market By Test Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Test Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Allergen Testing

5.1.2. Chemical & Nutritional

5.1.3. Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

5.1.4. Microbiological

5.1.5. Residues & Contamination

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Food Safety Testing System Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

6.1.2. Dairy & Dairy Products

6.1.3. Processed Food

6.1.4. Beverages

6.1.5. Cereals & Grains

Continue..!!

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/66

Brows Some Related Report by Emergen Research

Immunotherapy Drugs [email protected] https://www.google.com.nf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/immunotherapy-drugs-market

IoT Integration [email protected] https://www.google.no/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-integration-market

Progressive Web Application [email protected] https://www.google.com.om/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/progressive-web-application-market

Calcite [email protected] https://www.google.com.pk/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/calcite-market

Biological Wastewater Treatment [email protected] https://www.google.ps/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biological-wastewater-treatment

Healthcare Supply Chain Management [email protected] https://www.google.com.pa/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices [email protected] https://www.google.com.pg/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/elder-care-services-assistive-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs