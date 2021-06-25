Food Testing Kits Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 1.78 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – technological upgradations for complex food samples, stringent regulations for product approval

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Testing Kits market was valued at USD 1.78 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.03 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market is expected to face a favourable growth scenario as it offers many benefits over conventional technologies. The conventional methods of detecting foodborne pathogen are time-consuming as well as laborious. Generally, the conventional methods require almost 2 to 3 days for preliminary identification and more than a week for confirmation of the species of the pathogens. In addition, since these tests rely on culturing the microorganisms, chances of false-negative results due to viable but non-culturable (VBNC) pathogens are high. However, the kits today offer high specificity and sensitivity. These kits are being increasingly preferred for food quality inspections due to the ease of use and the technical precision used while manufacturing them.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. It offers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The research study offers valuable insights into the business strategies, distribution channels, and value chain analysis.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1940

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Key players in the industry are Romer Labs, Thermo Fischer, Intertek, Qiagen, Biomérieux, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent, Bio-Rad, PerkinElmer, and Millipore Sigma.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

The market is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Data handling and interpretation of pathogens and toxins have become more convenient and time-saving with the advent of user-friendly test-kits and instruments. In addition, companies can easily carry out in-house testing rather than outsourcing it to other labs.

Enzyme-analysis is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period. The technology is used widely in the industry as it is highly specific and offers considerable cost and time savings over other methods, especially from the sample preparation standpoint. Moreover, the technology uses non-hazardous reagents, and are thus environmentally friendly and can be automated for in-line process monitoring.

The packaged food segment will also be a driving factor for the industry and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the period of forecast. Packaged foods need to be tested for the presence of pathogens that can cause earlier decay so that the necessary preservatives can be added. In addition, stringent regulations, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, require companies to carry out tests for toxins such as allergens and mycotoxins. For instance, in the U.S., The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) is the primary federal law which governs how allergens are represented on packaged foods.

The cereals, grains and pulses segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period. The main challenge faced by companies within this segment is to ensure the quality as well as safety of the grains constantly throughout the supply chain while adhering with regulations and remaining profitable. National and international regulations have to be taken care of for these products as they have the maximum trade globally and are susceptible to many different forms of infection that can cause diseases like Salmonella.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1940

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Testing Kits market on the basis of target tested, sample tested, technology, and region:

Target Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Allergens

Mycotoxins

Pathogens

GMOs

Meat Species

Pesticide Residues

Others

Sample Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals, Grains and Pulses

Nuts, Seeds and Spices

Packaged Foods

Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

PCR-Based

Immunoassay-Based

Enzyme Substrate-Based

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-testing-kits-market

Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Food Testing Kits market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Food Testing Kits market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]