Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The report titled ‘Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Forecast to 2027’ presents a comprehensive overview of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Free Space Optics Communication Technology market in the projected timeline. The research report provides crucial market insights relating to the market size and share of the global Free Space Optics Communication Technology industry and presents an industry-wide and economy-wide overview of the market.

In March 2019, Mynaric AG, the manufacturer of laser communications terminals, announced that it raised USD 12.5 Million of investment from a mystery constellation venture that plans to setup 1,000 terminals.

Key Highlights From The Report

Due to the rising need for applications for wireless communications and navigation, the satellite segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.

It is expected that the data transmission segment will hold the largest market during the forecast period. Free Space Optics technology can provide optical bandwidth connections that can transfer data via an invisible light beam, such as video, documents, and audio.

As the need for satellite application applications is increasing rapidly, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe. The region of Europe is expected to experience stable growth due to the presence in the region of major market players, especially in countries such as Germany and France.

Key participants include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Airlinx Communications, Inc., fSONA Networks Corporation, SA Photonics, Inc., Mynaric AG, Plaintree Systems Inc., Lightpointe Communications, Inc., Trimble Hungary Ltd., and IBSENtelecom Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market on the basis of platform, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Airborne Terrestrial Satellite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Disaster Management Last Mile Access Data Transmission Storage Area Network

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Healthcare Defense Telecommunication Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Free Space Optics Communication Technology market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Free Space Optics Communication Technology industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing demand of fast and secure wireless communication

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for digital connectivity

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Instability of the network system

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Airborne

5.1.2. Terrestrial

5.1.3. Satellite

Chapter 6. Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Disaster Management

6.1.2. Last Mile Access

6.1.3. Data Transmission

6.1.4. Storage Area Network

