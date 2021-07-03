Frozen Vegetables Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The Frozen Vegetables Market has been assessed by Reports & Data through extensive research on various attributes of the industry and a comprehensive analysis of key trends affecting market growth. The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at Reports and Data adopt industry-wide, quantitative tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes the report reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the Frozen Vegetables market include:

Aryzta AG

General Mills Inc.

Kraft Foods Group Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Europastry S.A.

Kellogg Company

Nestle S.A.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Ardo NV

HJ Heinz

Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd

General Mills

Flower Foods

Market Dynamics:

Rising awareness among consumers about the varying health benefits of organic and probiotic-based food and drinks is providing impetus to the global food and beverage industry. Consumers are also inclined towards “ethnic” and organic food products since it improves cardiovascular health, digestive issues, arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. Changing eating and dietary patterns of consumers is poised to lure brand owners and new entrants to expand their reach, especially in developing economies.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket segment accounts for largest share and revenue proposition on account of ease of accessibility of F&B products in these facilities. Increasing consumer inclination towards clean-label products and curiosity for new products that are launched in marketing events held at major supermarkets by leading F&B companies will further favor growth of supermarket distribution channel.

The insights in the report merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will aid customers make well-informed decisions for business growth strategies. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Manufacturers in the food and beverage industry are adopting are adopting various strategies to offer innovative products to cater to changing consumer demand and expand their footprint in the global market.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, applications, distribution channel and geography.

Frozen Vegetables Market Segmentation:

The report contains forecasts for the frozen vegetables market, in terms of revenue, at the global, regional, and country levels. The report consists of analysis of trends in each segment of the market for the period from 2018 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global frozen vegetables market based on product type, nature, end-user, and distribution channel as follows.

By Product Type:

Asparagus

Broccoli

Green Peas

Mushrooms

Spinach

Corn

Baby Carrots

Green Beans

Others

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End-user:

Food Service Industry

Retail Customers

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Frozen Vegetables Market Segmentation based on Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Regional landscape of the market

Historical, present, and projected market in terms of volume and value

Recent trends and developments in the market

Competitive landscape of the market.

