Gastrointestinal Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The global gastrointestinal devices market is forecast to reach USD 13.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The gastroenterology is the branch of medical science pertaining to the health of the digestive system, or the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The gastrointestinal devices include all the equipment involved in the gastrointestinal procedures, diagnosis, treatment, analysis, testing, and others. Rising incidences of geriatric and pediatric gastroenterological disorders are some of the key reasons the market penetration for the gastrointestinal devices for the gastrointestinal procurement procedures and treatments are increasing year on year. Improving healthcare facilities in the developing regions are effectively helping in the market growth. Medical stores & brand outlet is dominating the market but a higher growth rate has been forecasted for the online retailing sub-segment.
The North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 2.58 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for gastrointestinal devices in the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of gastroenterological patients in China, India, and Japan, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.
Key companies operating in the market include:
Covidien Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, and Cook Group Incorporated.
The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global gastrointestinal devices market on the basis of devices type, sales channel, end-users, and region:
Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- GI Videoscopes
- Biopsy Devices
- Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP)
- Capsule Endoscopy
- Endoscopic Ultrasound
- Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR)
- Hemostasis Devices
- Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Online Retailing
- Medical Stores & Brand Outlet
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Hospitals
- Clinics & Dialysis Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Others
The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Gastrointestinal Devices market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.
The regional analysis covers:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Benefits of Gastrointestinal Devices Market Report:
- Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Gastrointestinal Devices sector
- Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry
- Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Gastrointestinal Devices industry
- In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Gastrointestinal Devices industry
- Analysis of the Gastrointestinal Devices market drivers, constraints, and opportunities
- Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry
