Georgia and its quest to minimize carbon emissions through electric vehicle incentives

Investments going into electric vehicles have doubled, with OEMs, suppliers, dealers, and consumers all joining the quest to make profits from this technology. These stakeholders are increasingly becoming learning about federal and state incentives to ensure that they implement the right electric vehicle decisions. Georgia is among the states that want to see this technology benefit its citizens and has, therefore, instituted several credits and discounts. This piece will be looking at some of the goodies that this state is offering to the electric vehicle industry.

First is the vehicle conversion to the alternative fuel tax credit. This tax requires a Georgia resident to request state income tax credit for the electrification of a gasoline-powered vehicle registered in the state. The tax credit is about $2500, which is a tenth of the car’s cost of electrification.

Moreover, the tax cannot surpass the car owner’s income tax liability and is only valid with the Department of Natural Resources certificate. The next one is the Alternative Fuel and Advanced Vehicle Job Creation Tax Credit. This credit allows the business to oversee the production of alternative energy products that fit in batteries and other electric vehicle systems to request annual tax credit depending on the full-time employment opportunities created from this process. Furthermore, the tax can go for five years with an annual basis claim of $750 to $3500, according to the unemployment and income index for the people. Also, the state allows another $500 to be discounted if the process creates a new job under certain regulations.

Next is the High Occupancy Vehicle and High Occupancy Toll Lane Exemption. This tax credit applies to cars with a certain number of passengers. The cars or passenger vehicles that meet certain criteria are allowed to use a particular lane for free. The final regulation for this exemption to apply is that the car must have paid full registration fees and complied with the AFV demands. Then there is the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Tax Credit.

This tax credit allows businesses to enjoy income tax credit for buying or leasing a credible electric vehicle charger. The charger must be working in Georgia and be a public tool for it to qualify for this tax credit. The claim for this tax is a tenth of the price of the equipment, which may be valued as high as $2500. Finally is the EVSE Rebate, which is provided by Georgia Power. The tax rebate, $250, is specially for a level 2 EVSE or EV charger developed before January next year. This move gives the developers a chance to make the right equipment and enjoy the incentives.