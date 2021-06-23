Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

The Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer market is forecast to reach USD 11.36 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), which is also known as acetic acid vinyl ester is an organic colorless, liquid compound, which is polyvinyl acetate’s precursor. It has a molecular formula of C4H4O2. It has considered soluble in water, and the vapor of VAM is heavier than air. It is mainly used as a monomer in the production of polyvinyl alcohol and polyvinyl acetate. VAM is an intermediate used in the manufacturing of various industrial resins and polymers to produce coatings, adhesives, paints, wire & cable insulation and textiles. The expansion of these end-user industries is one of the factor supporting the growth of the market. It is also used as a major component in various high-end products like toughened glass, laminated windscreens, and carbon fiber. The increasing consumption of packaged food and expansion of the automotive sector are also supporting the overall growth of the market.

Europe can be seen to occupy a significant portion of the market. The market share occupied by this region is resultant of a well-established automotive industry, high consumption of packaged food, and growing use of biodegradable plastic.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

LyondellBasell Industries, Celanese Corporation, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS, Kuraray, Dairen Chemical Corp, Chang Chun Group, Sipchem, and Sinopec.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Production method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Reaction of Ethylene with Acetate Species on Oxygen-Covered PD

Dubbed Leap

Hydroesterification

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Construction

Packaging

Textiles

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Automotive

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.

